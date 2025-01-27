Left Menu

Inauguration of Chanakya Sports Complex: A Step Towards Fostering Future Leaders

The Chanakya Sports Complex was inaugurated at the Indira Group of Institutes by Maharashtra's Minister Dattatray Bharane. The event highlighted IGI's dedication to nurturing talent and holistic education. It also featured the launch of a national scholarship for athletes and underscored IGI's role in nation-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:12 IST
At the Chanakya Parandwadi Campus, the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Chanakya Sports Complex marked a significant milestone for the Indira Group of Institutes (IGI). Speaking at the event, Maharashtra's Minister for Sports, Youth Welfare, and Minority Development, Shri Dattatray Bharane, emphasized the importance of perseverance in overcoming life's inevitable challenges.

Dr. Tarita Shankar, Chairperson and Chief Mentor of IGI, echoed these sentiments in her keynote address, emphasizing the resilience and dedication that have shaped the institution's journey despite various challenges. The ceremony also saw the announcement of the Sarita Wakalkar National Scholarship, a ₹21 lakh scholarship aimed at supporting aspiring athletes.

Minister Bharane lauded the institution's contribution to nation-building, expressing confidence that IGI will continue to produce exceptional athletes, supported by government initiatives. For more information about IGI's commitments and programs, visit their official website.

