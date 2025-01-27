Kumbh Mela: A Blueprint for Sustainable Civilization, Says Gautam Adani
Billionaire Gautam Adani highlights the Kumbh Mela as a model for sustainable civilization, emphasizing India's strength in preservation and consciousness. Adani underscores the event's impact on collective consciousness and service, advocating for leadership that fosters harmony rather than dominance.
In a recent observation, billionaire Gautam Adani described the Kumbh Mela not merely as a religious occasion but as a template for sustainable civilization. Adani emphasizes India's strength through its commitment to preservation alongside development.
At the core of Kumbh's significance, according to Adani, lies India's soft power, which prioritizes consciousness over conquest and service over dominance. The event exemplifies true leadership, where harmony and service underscore success.
Adani further notes that Kumbh Mela reflects principles modern corporations can learn from: leadership through service, sustainable resource management, and mass collaboration. He posits that these attributes are vital as India advances towards a $10 trillion economy.
