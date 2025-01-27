Unraveling the Mystery: Connection Behind Saif Ali Khan's Attack
Mumbai Police questioned a West Bengal woman in connection with Saif Ali Khan's attack. The attack's suspect used a SIM registered in her name, though she claims she lost it years ago. Investigators are probing the link between the accused, Shariful Fakir, and Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh.
A Mumbai police team on Monday interrogated a woman in West Bengal's Nadia district regarding an attack on Bollywood icon Saif Ali Khan, according to a source.
Investigations disclosed that the Bangladeshi suspect, arrested earlier in connection with the attack, used a SIM card linked to the woman. The woman asserts losing the mobile housing the SIM years ago.
The police, led by a two-member delegation, sought to verify how the suspect, Shariful Fakir, acquired the SIM. The woman, Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, alleged to know the suspect, resides in Murshidabad, West Bengal. Khan was attacked on January 16 and is recovering after surgery.
