Palm Jewels Secures Rs. 60 Million in Major Jewellery Shows

Palm Jewels Limited, trading under BSE: 541444, has made headlines by securing significant orders totaling Rs. 60 million at two prime jewellery industry events. The company, specializing in wholesale gold jewellery, showcased its compelling market presence at the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) in Mumbai and the Gujarat Gold Jewellery Show (GGJS) in Gandhinagar.

During the IIJS held from January 4 to 7, Palm Jewels was recognized as a standout exhibitor among 1,400 participants, capturing an order worth Rs. 30 million. Subsequently, at the GGJS, which hosted over 500 exhibitors, the company garnered an additional Rs. 30 million order, underscoring the demand for its high-quality designs.

Rohit Shah, Managing Director, emphasizes that these orders reflect Palm Jewels' commitment to quality and innovation. The company's financial stature is bolstered by a 61% median sales growth over the past decade and a recent 46.5% revenue surge. Cost efficiencies and rising investor confidence mark its promising trajectory, as seen in its shares hitting a new high in the stock market.

(With inputs from agencies.)