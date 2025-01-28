Left Menu

Palm Jewels Secures Rs. 60 Million in Major Jewellery Shows

Palm Jewels Limited, a leading player in the wholesale gold jewellery sector, has secured orders worth Rs. 60 million across two prestigious events: the India International Jewellery Show and the Gujarat Gold Jewellery Show. The company shows a robust presence and optimistic financial indicators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:35 IST
Palm Jewels Secures Rs. 60 Million in Major Jewellery Shows
  • Country:
  • India

Palm Jewels Limited, trading under BSE: 541444, has made headlines by securing significant orders totaling Rs. 60 million at two prime jewellery industry events. The company, specializing in wholesale gold jewellery, showcased its compelling market presence at the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) in Mumbai and the Gujarat Gold Jewellery Show (GGJS) in Gandhinagar.

During the IIJS held from January 4 to 7, Palm Jewels was recognized as a standout exhibitor among 1,400 participants, capturing an order worth Rs. 30 million. Subsequently, at the GGJS, which hosted over 500 exhibitors, the company garnered an additional Rs. 30 million order, underscoring the demand for its high-quality designs.

Rohit Shah, Managing Director, emphasizes that these orders reflect Palm Jewels' commitment to quality and innovation. The company's financial stature is bolstered by a 61% median sales growth over the past decade and a recent 46.5% revenue surge. Cost efficiencies and rising investor confidence mark its promising trajectory, as seen in its shares hitting a new high in the stock market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025