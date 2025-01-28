Maha Kumbh Urges Safe Pilgrimage for Amrit Snan
The authorities managing the Maha Kumbh have issued safety protocols for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya event. With millions expected to attend, police and medical teams are on high alert. Pilgrims are advised to respect guidelines and use eco-friendly materials. The event is marked as auspicious for its celestial alignment.
Authorities managing the Maha Kumbh have issued a comprehensive advisory for the highly anticipated Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' occurring on Wednesday. With millions of devotees expected to participate, the advisory emphasizes strict adherence to safety protocols and cooperative behavior.
Extensive arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth and secure experience for attendees, stated officials. Enhanced security and crowd management measures are reinforced by fair police, traffic officers, and specialized doctors, who will remain on duty 24/7 to address any emergencies.
Devotees have been strongly advised to comply with crowd-management guidelines, use designated lanes leading to the Sangam Ghat, remain vigilant, and promptly proceed to parking areas post-bath, thereby maintaining streamlined movement and avoiding congestion.
