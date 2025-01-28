Tragedy at Religious Event: Structure Collapse Claims Lives in Badaut

A wooden structure collapsed during a religious event in Badaut on Tuesday, leading to the deaths of seven individuals and injuring approximately 60 others, local officials reported.

The collapse happened around 8 am during the 'Abhishek' ceremony of Lord Adinath at the Shri Digambar Jain Degree College in Baraut city. The event was linked to the Moksha Kalyanak Nirvana Mahotsav, held annually for the past 30 years.

In the aftermath, allegations of government negligence surfaced, particularly regarding the lack of crowd control measures, while investigations into the exact cause of the collapse continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)