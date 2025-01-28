Left Menu

Tragedy at Religious Event: Structure Collapse Claims Lives in Badaut

A religious event in Badaut turned tragic when a wooden structure collapsed, killing seven and injuring about 60. The incident occurred during a Jain community festival, and it’s reported that crowd control negligence may have been a factor. Authorities are investigating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:00 IST
Tragedy at Religious Event: Structure Collapse Claims Lives in Badaut
  • Country:
  • India

A wooden structure collapsed during a religious event in Badaut on Tuesday, leading to the deaths of seven individuals and injuring approximately 60 others, local officials reported.

The collapse happened around 8 am during the 'Abhishek' ceremony of Lord Adinath at the Shri Digambar Jain Degree College in Baraut city. The event was linked to the Moksha Kalyanak Nirvana Mahotsav, held annually for the past 30 years.

In the aftermath, allegations of government negligence surfaced, particularly regarding the lack of crowd control measures, while investigations into the exact cause of the collapse continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025