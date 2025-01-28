Left Menu

Maharashtra's Global Marathi Film Festival: A New Cinematic Dawn

The Maharashtra government is set to launch an international Marathi film festival, aiming to boost the regional industry and showcase underrepresented films. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced the event, emphasizing its significance as the state's first official festival. The three-day affair will be held in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:38 IST
Maharashtra's Global Marathi Film Festival: A New Cinematic Dawn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is launching an international Marathi film festival, according to Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar. Announced on Tuesday, the festival seeks to promote the regional film industry and showcase films that typically do not reach audiences.

Shelar highlighted that while the State Marathi Film Awards have been consistent for 60 years, an official government-organized festival has been absent. With support ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs four crore, the inaugural event will unfold over three days in Mumbai.

The festival promises panel discussions, expert interviews, and activities meeting international standards. Dates and guidelines will be released soon, with the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation as the event's organizer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025