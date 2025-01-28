Maharashtra's Global Marathi Film Festival: A New Cinematic Dawn

The Maharashtra government is launching an international Marathi film festival, according to Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar. Announced on Tuesday, the festival seeks to promote the regional film industry and showcase films that typically do not reach audiences.

Shelar highlighted that while the State Marathi Film Awards have been consistent for 60 years, an official government-organized festival has been absent. With support ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs four crore, the inaugural event will unfold over three days in Mumbai.

The festival promises panel discussions, expert interviews, and activities meeting international standards. Dates and guidelines will be released soon, with the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation as the event's organizer.

(With inputs from agencies.)