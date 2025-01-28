Ayodhya's Plea: Wait for Darshan Amidst Crowds

In Ayodhya, a surge of pilgrims has led Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra officials to request nearby devotees to delay their visits. Since January 26, around 40 lakh devotees have clogged roads, raising safety concerns and prompting calls for restraint.

The appeal comes as the Maha Kumbh's 'Mukhya Snan' in Prayagraj approaches, expecting 10 crore visitors. This convergence has added pressure on transport routes between Prayagraj and Ayodhya, making it difficult to maintain a seamless experience for the influx of worshippers seeking darshan.

To manage the influx, local educational institutions in Ayodhya have switched to online classes, and locals are urged to limit movement. Authorities assure improved conditions by Vasant Panchami on February 2, urging patient devotees to visit after the Maha Kumbh rush for a more accommodating experience.

