Mizo Communities Seek Merger with Mizoram for Cultural Security

An organisation representing Mizo communities in Assam's Karimganj district expressed their desire to merge with Mizoram for greater cultural and religious security. The Thangram Indigenous People's Movement (TIPM) leaders conveyed this request to Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, citing protection and development concerns.

During a meeting, TIPM, which represents the Zo indigenous people of the Singla and Langkaih valleys, urged Lalduhoma to facilitate the inclusion of their areas in Mizoram. They argued that their communities were historically part of Mizoram, and complained of neglect by the Assam government, leading to insufficient development and welfare schemes.

Mizoram's apex student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), supported the TIPM leaders in the meeting. Despite past appeals to senior government officials and endorsement by Mizoram's previous government, the merger remains pending, affecting over 30,000 tribal people.

(With inputs from agencies.)