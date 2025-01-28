Left Menu

Mizo Communities Seek Merger with Mizoram for Cultural Security

The Thangram Indigenous People's Movement (TIPM) seeks to merge areas in Assam's Karimganj district with Mizoram for cultural and religious security. Despite past endorsements, the merger has seen no progress. Over 30,000 Zo ethnic tribes live in the Singla and Langkaih valleys, seeking Mizoram's inclusion since 2020.

Updated: 28-01-2025 20:21 IST
An organisation representing Mizo communities in Assam's Karimganj district expressed their desire to merge with Mizoram for greater cultural and religious security. The Thangram Indigenous People's Movement (TIPM) leaders conveyed this request to Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, citing protection and development concerns.

During a meeting, TIPM, which represents the Zo indigenous people of the Singla and Langkaih valleys, urged Lalduhoma to facilitate the inclusion of their areas in Mizoram. They argued that their communities were historically part of Mizoram, and complained of neglect by the Assam government, leading to insufficient development and welfare schemes.

Mizoram's apex student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), supported the TIPM leaders in the meeting. Despite past appeals to senior government officials and endorsement by Mizoram's previous government, the merger remains pending, affecting over 30,000 tribal people.

