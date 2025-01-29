Left Menu

Chaos at the Kumbh: Stampede at Sangam Amid Peak Ritual

A stampede-like situation at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh led to multiple casualties, as pilgrims congregated for the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya. The incident occurred due to a large influx of devotees on a day marked by a rare celestial alignment, Triveni Yog. Injured individuals were hospitalized, and crowd-control advisories were issued for safety.

Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 29-01-2025 05:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chaotic scene unfolded at the Sangam on Wednesday during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, as a stampede-like situation arose amid massive crowds of pilgrims gathered for the holy Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya. Reports indicate multiple casualties were feared, although the exact number of injured remains unconfirmed.

According to Mela authorities, the incident was triggered when a barrier collapsed under the pressure of the crowd. Officer on Special Duty Akanksha Rana reported several injuries, with affected individuals now receiving treatment at a central hospital. The celestial occurrence of 'Triveni Yog' this year boosted spiritual fervor, drawing approximately 10 crore pilgrims.

Efforts to manage the extraordinary influx included advisories urging devotees to adhere to crowd-control measures, yet chaos ensued when pilgrims arriving on buses were caught in an uncontrollable surge. The administration has emphasized the sacredness of all ghats to evenly distribute visitors, hoping to prevent future overcrowding incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

