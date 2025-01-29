Chaos at the Kumbh: Stampede at Sangam Amid Peak Ritual

A chaotic scene unfolded at the Sangam on Wednesday during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, as a stampede-like situation arose amid massive crowds of pilgrims gathered for the holy Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya. Reports indicate multiple casualties were feared, although the exact number of injured remains unconfirmed.

According to Mela authorities, the incident was triggered when a barrier collapsed under the pressure of the crowd. Officer on Special Duty Akanksha Rana reported several injuries, with affected individuals now receiving treatment at a central hospital. The celestial occurrence of 'Triveni Yog' this year boosted spiritual fervor, drawing approximately 10 crore pilgrims.

Efforts to manage the extraordinary influx included advisories urging devotees to adhere to crowd-control measures, yet chaos ensued when pilgrims arriving on buses were caught in an uncontrollable surge. The administration has emphasized the sacredness of all ghats to evenly distribute visitors, hoping to prevent future overcrowding incidents.

