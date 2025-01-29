Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Urgent Calls for Safety Overhaul

A stampede-like event at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj left multiple injuries, prompting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to demand enhanced security measures. As millions gathered for the 'Mauni Amavasya' ritual, Yadav emphasized the need for better surveillance and urgent support for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 09:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav expressed sorrow over the injuries sustained by several individuals in a stampede-like scenario at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. This incident highlighted the urgent need for improved safety measures.

The stampede occurred at the Sangam as millions of pilgrims gathered for 'Mauni Amavasya', a key ritual at the event, intensified by the rare 'Triveni Yog' alignment. The day was expected to attract around 10 crore devotees.

Former Chief Minister Yadav urged the government to take swift action, including deploying air ambulances and implementing better surveillance, particularly through helicopters, to prevent further chaos. Officer Akanksha Rana reported a barrier collapse in the Sangam area as the cause of many injuries.

