Stampede Chaos at Maha Kumbh: Traditional Rituals Deferred Amid Overcrowding
The traditional bathing rituals at the Maha Kumbh were deferred due to overcrowding at Sangam ghat, causing a stampede. Mahant Ravindra Puri stated a decision on the ritual would follow a decrease in crowd size. Despite chaos, many pilgrims continued with the holy dips throughout the day.
Amid the commotion of the Maha Kumbh, the traditional bathing rituals of the akharas have been postponed due to alarming overcrowding at the Sangam ghat, according to Mahant Ravindra Puri, head of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad.
In the early hours, a stampede was feared as millions of pilgrims arrived for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya. However, Puri refrained from commenting on the stampede, indicating the overwhelming crowds instead led to the deferral.
Puri is coordinating with the Mela administration for clearance to proceed with the rituals once crowds have diminished. Meanwhile, seers and yoga guru Ramdev took a symbolic dip, emphasizing caution and expressing their condolences to the affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
