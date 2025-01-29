Left Menu

Boyzone's Anthemic Return and Brazil's Revealing Cinema

The Irish boy band Boyzone reunites for a documentary series about their 30-year journey, while the Brazilian film 'I'm Still Here' explores a family's struggle during the country's authoritarian regime of the 1970s. The film has been nominated for multiple Academy Awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:27 IST
The legendary 1990s boy band Boyzone is capturing hearts again with their candid portrayal in the newly released documentary, 'Boyzone: No Matter What.' The three-part series delves deep into their rise from humble beginnings in 1993 Dublin, highlighting their meteoric ascent to fame amidst life's trials.

Meanwhile, Brazil's cinematic landscape is gaining momentum with the film 'I'm Still Here,' focusing on a family's transformation against the backdrop of a repressive past. The Rio de Janeiro home featured in the Academy Award-nominated film has drawn many curious visitors, eager to take in its poignant narrative.

Celebrated actress Fernanda Torres is lauded for her compelling portrayal of a mother navigating her family's challenges during Brazil's military regime. Despite her nod for Best Actress, Torres' hopes are pinned on the film winning at the Oscars, as it bags nominations for both Best International Feature and Best Picture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

