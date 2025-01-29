Boyzone's Anthemic Return and Brazil's Revealing Cinema

The legendary 1990s boy band Boyzone is capturing hearts again with their candid portrayal in the newly released documentary, 'Boyzone: No Matter What.' The three-part series delves deep into their rise from humble beginnings in 1993 Dublin, highlighting their meteoric ascent to fame amidst life's trials.

Meanwhile, Brazil's cinematic landscape is gaining momentum with the film 'I'm Still Here,' focusing on a family's transformation against the backdrop of a repressive past. The Rio de Janeiro home featured in the Academy Award-nominated film has drawn many curious visitors, eager to take in its poignant narrative.

Celebrated actress Fernanda Torres is lauded for her compelling portrayal of a mother navigating her family's challenges during Brazil's military regime. Despite her nod for Best Actress, Torres' hopes are pinned on the film winning at the Oscars, as it bags nominations for both Best International Feature and Best Picture.

