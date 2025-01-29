Boman Irani's 'The Mehta Boys': A Father-Son Saga on Screen

Boman Irani, the celebrated actor-turned-director, has shed light on his directorial debut, 'The Mehta Boys' which delves into the intricate relationship between fathers and sons. Speaking to ANI, Irani opened up about the inspiration behind the film and the nuances of making a project that spans deep familial ties.

Irani recounted the origins of the storyline, sharing how filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh presented a compelling one-liner idea about a father and son spending 48 conflicting hours together. Captivated by the idea's relatability, Irani committed to directing the film, a decision driven by personal resonance and audience appeal.

Discussing the eight-year journey to finalize the script, Irani emphasized the importance of meaningful storytelling and maintaining audience engagement. As he navigated through casting and writing challenges, Irani took a deliberate approach to ensure every scene and dialogue served a purpose in conveying the film's thematic depth.

'The Mehta Boys' had its world premiere at the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival in 2024, earning accolades like the Best Feature Film Award. Following its successful festival run, including screenings at the International Film Festival of India in Goa and the Indian Film Festival Berlin, the film will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting February 7, 2025.

Irani, who also won Best Actor at the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto, expressed fulfillment in exploring the roots of father-son conflict through his film. He highlighted how these dynamics evolve from childhood through adulthood, reflecting on personal growth and changed perceptions.

Starring Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup, the film presents a poignant narrative on family relationships. With Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP as producers, 'The Mehta Boys' promises a heartfelt cinematic experience enriched with complexity, supported by a talented team both behind and in front of the camera.

