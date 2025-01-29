Left Menu

Shack Shutdown: Goa Tourism Cracks Down on Illegal Practices

The Goa Tourism Department ordered the demolition of a shack at Arambol beach following a murder involving its employees. The owner faced a Rs 25 lakh fine, license cancellation, and a permanent blacklist. Violations of the state's shack policy prompted these actions to uphold tourism integrity.

The Goa Tourism Department has taken decisive action against a shack at Arambol beach, ordering its demolition after three employees were arrested for alleged murder. The shack's license was revoked and a Rs 25 lakh fine was imposed on the owner, Manuel Espritaosanto Fernandes.

The incident began when Amar Bandekar objected to the illegal placement of tables on the beach. Following a fatal altercation, three employees were taken into custody. Further investigation revealed that Fernandes had illegally sublet the shack, resulting in a violation of the state's shack policy.

The tourism department remains firm in enforcing regulations to preserve the integrity of Goa's tourism industry. Fernandes's security deposit was forfeited, and he faces permanent exclusion from future shack allotments under the policy.

