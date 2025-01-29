Kareena Kapoor Khan to Celebrate Raj Kapoor’s Legacy at IIFA 2025

Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to pay tribute to her grandfather, the illustrious Raj Kapoor, at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards. This announcement sets the stage for a special segment at the Silver Jubilee edition, highlighting Kapoor's significant impact on Indian cinema.

Kareena expressed her excitement about the tribute, scheduled for March 8 and 9 in Jaipur, noting its personal significance and its connection to his recent centenary celebration. The tribute comes on the heels of a three-day RK Film Festival that honored Kapoor's legacy with screenings of his iconic films.

Returning to the IIFA stage after several years, Kareena reflected on the parallels between her career and IIFA's 25-year journey, both emblematic of cinema's enduring power. The event will see actor Kartik Aaryan as host for the 2025 awards ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)