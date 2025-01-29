Sanatan Living: Deepening India's Cultural Heritage through Spiritual Unity

Dr. Dinesh Shahra, recognized as a prominent industrialist and philanthropist, engaged in a meaningful dialogue with Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, known as Bageshwar Dham Maharaj, during the Mahakumbh celebrations on Republic Day at the Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Prayagraj.

Set against the backdrop of Prayagraj's spiritual fervor, their conversation focused on using spirituality to tackle contemporary societal challenges and promote unity. Dr. Shahra, acclaimed for his Sanatan Living mission, highlighted the profound impact of this exchange in aligning spirituality with practical solutions.

The dialogue emphasized harnessing spiritual wisdom as a catalyst for societal harmony, with Dr. Shahra praising the spiritual leaders for their commitment to upliftment. This engagement was part of Dr. Shahra's six-day visit to the Mahakumbh, reinforcing his commitment to cultural preservation and societal welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)