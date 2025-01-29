Tragedy at Kumbh Mela: Belagavi Families Devastated by Stampede
At least four people from Belagavi, including a mother and daughter, are feared dead in a stampede at the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh. Karnataka officials are in dialogue with UP authorities for updates, while local leaders call for compensation for the victims' families.
A tragic stampede at the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh has left at least four people from Belagavi feared dead, including a woman and her daughter. The Karnataka government, struggling to get information from Uttar Pradesh, has deployed officials to ensure the safety of its citizens.
Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced that the state's disaster management team is coordinating with Uttar Pradesh authorities, but no official information about casualties has been released. Local leaders are appealing for compensation for the families of the deceased.
The stampede occurred at the Sangam area during the auspicious Mauni Amavasya, causing panic among the crores of pilgrims present. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences to the affected families, acknowledging the severity of the tragedy.
