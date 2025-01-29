India's Milestone in Space: 100 Launches and Counting

The Indian space industry celebrated a significant milestone as the ISRO successfully launched its 100th mission from the Sriharikota spaceport, a move hailed as a defining moment in the nation's space exploration history.

The GSLV-Mk2 rocket orbited the NVS-02 satellite, part of India's domestic GPS system, NaVIC, marking the 100th launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Wednesday. Officials anticipate achieving a similar number of launches in the next five years, reflecting tremendous growth in both public and private sectors.

Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka of INSPACe acknowledged the achievement, attributing it to the legacy of India's space exploration. Industry experts like Subba Rao Pavuluri and Godrej's aerospace division echoed this sentiment, noting partnerships played a crucial role in ISRO missions' success.

