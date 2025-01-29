Left Menu

Gujarat's Glorious Tableau Triumphs: A Fusion of Heritage and Innovation

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the state's triumph in the Republic Day parade's popular choice category for the third straight year. The tableau celebrated Gujarat's cultural and developmental milestones, including innovations in defence and technology, and paid tribute to historical and modern achievements.

  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat's tableau has captured the top spot in the popular choice category at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, marking a hat-trick victory for the state. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his joy over the accomplishment, highlighting it as a significant honor for Gujarat during the celebrations.

This year's tableau, titled 'From Anartpur to Ektanagar, A Confluence of Heritage and Development,' skillfully combined the state's ancient and contemporary narratives. Featuring symbols like the 12th-century Solanki-era 'Kirti Toran' and the 'Statue of Unity,' it presented Gujarat's rich cultural fabric and progressive growth.

In addition to historical elements, the display showcased Gujarat's strides in sectors such as defence, technology, and automobile manufacturing. The presentation aimed to reflect the core vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, emphasizing initiatives like the C-295 aircraft manufacturing in Vadodara and the semiconductor industry, which bolster the state's role as an industrial powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

