Honoring Gandhi: A Path to Global Peace

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, highlighting his enduring teachings.

During an event in honor of Gandhi, Adityanath praised the Father of the Nation for his role in promoting peace and self-reliance. He urged the public to follow Gandhi's timeless ideals.

Adityanath's message focused on embracing truth, non-violence, and self-reliance, envisioning a 'New India, Developed India' guided by Gandhi's legacy.

