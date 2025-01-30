Left Menu

Honoring Gandhi: A Path to Global Peace

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. He emphasized Gandhi's teachings of truth, non-violence, and self-reliance as vital for global peace and the development of 'New India.' The event celebrated Gandhi's influence as the Father of the Nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, highlighting his enduring teachings.

During an event in honor of Gandhi, Adityanath praised the Father of the Nation for his role in promoting peace and self-reliance. He urged the public to follow Gandhi's timeless ideals.

Adityanath's message focused on embracing truth, non-violence, and self-reliance, envisioning a 'New India, Developed India' guided by Gandhi's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

