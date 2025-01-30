Remembering Gandhiji: A Tribute at Bapu Ghat

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with several ministers and leaders, gathered to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. The commemorative event took place at Bapu Ghat, a significant memorial on the banks of the Musi river.

The leaders reflected on Gandhi's lasting legacy and the importance of his teachings in contemporary times. The ceremonies were a poignant reminder of the values he stood for and the impact he has had on India and the world.

In his address, Chief Minister Reddy also mentioned plans for a monumental statue of Gandhi at Bapu Ghat. This initiative is part of broader efforts for the rejuvenation of the Musi river, underscoring the state's commitment to both heritage and environmental restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)