Remembering Gandhiji: A Tribute at Bapu Ghat

Telangana leaders, including the Governor and Chief Minister, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat on his death anniversary. Plans were discussed for installing the world's tallest Gandhi statue as part of Musi river rejuvenation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:21 IST
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with several ministers and leaders, gathered to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. The commemorative event took place at Bapu Ghat, a significant memorial on the banks of the Musi river.

The leaders reflected on Gandhi's lasting legacy and the importance of his teachings in contemporary times. The ceremonies were a poignant reminder of the values he stood for and the impact he has had on India and the world.

In his address, Chief Minister Reddy also mentioned plans for a monumental statue of Gandhi at Bapu Ghat. This initiative is part of broader efforts for the rejuvenation of the Musi river, underscoring the state's commitment to both heritage and environmental restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

