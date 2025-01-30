Tapan K Bose: A Legacy in Activism and Film

Tapan K Bose, a renowned documentary filmmaker and fearless activist, passed away at his residence at the age of 78. He is remembered for his contributions to activism during the Emergency in India and his staunch advocacy against human rights abuses in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.

Bose's documentary credits include 'An Indian Story on Bhagalpur Bindings' and 'Bhopal: Beyond Genocide', which highlighted significant societal issues. His involvement with a group of activists, scientists, journalists, and artists aimed to uphold the Indian constitution's rationalist spirit and combat varying forms of oppression.

Renowned for his extensive knowledge of South Asia, Bose became a recognized author and mentor, supporting movements against capitalist exploitation. His support extended to trade unions, fisheries, and forest workers. Bose is survived by his wife Rita Manchanda and daughter Devjani Saini.

