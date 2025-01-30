Jaideep Ahlawat Defends Alia Bhatt Amid Nepotism Debate
Actor Jaideep Ahlawat addresses the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood, emphasizing that star kids, including Alia Bhatt, face their own unique challenges. He praises Bhatt's dedication and skills, urging against judging her based solely on her family background. Ahlawat's remarks come amid ongoing discussions on the struggles of outsiders in the industry.
- Country:
- India
Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has weighed in on the controversy surrounding nepotism in Bollywood, highlighting the struggles faced by star kids like Alia Bhatt. Although the industry is often perceived as unwelcoming to outsiders, Ahlawat argues that Bhatt also contends with significant challenges, praising her for her exceptional talent and commitment to her craft.
In a conversation with ANI, Ahlawat, famous for his role in 'Paatal Lok,' described Alia as a "brilliant actress." He questioned the fairness of labeling her as a "nepo kid" and highlighted the difficulty she faces when encountering such labels. "Is it her fault she was born into Mahesh Bhatt's family?" he asked, noting the natural advantage that comes from being raised in a filmmaking environment.
Ahlawat drew parallels to other professions, noting, "If a child of doctors hears daily, 'you're a doctor's child, so you'll be one too,' it becomes frustrating. It's not their fault." Recalling their time on the set of 'Raazi,' he remembered Bhatt's thorough preparation and dedication. Meanwhile, Ahlawat continues to garner praise for his role in 'Paatal Lok' season 2 and anticipates his appearance in 'Family Man' season 3.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Lawmaker Challenges DOJ Over Adani Case Ahead of Administration Transition
Jamaica’s Gender Divide in Disaster Management: Challenges and Solutions
FC Goa's Battle for Victory: Defensive Resilience Faces Late Game Challenges
IDB and IDB Lab Unveil Winners of Sargassum Innovation Quest to Combat Coastal Challenges in LAC
Institutional Investments Surge in Indian Real Estate, Yet Challenges Loom for 2025