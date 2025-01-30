Jaideep Ahlawat Defends Alia Bhatt Amid Nepotism Debate

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has weighed in on the controversy surrounding nepotism in Bollywood, highlighting the struggles faced by star kids like Alia Bhatt. Although the industry is often perceived as unwelcoming to outsiders, Ahlawat argues that Bhatt also contends with significant challenges, praising her for her exceptional talent and commitment to her craft.

In a conversation with ANI, Ahlawat, famous for his role in 'Paatal Lok,' described Alia as a "brilliant actress." He questioned the fairness of labeling her as a "nepo kid" and highlighted the difficulty she faces when encountering such labels. "Is it her fault she was born into Mahesh Bhatt's family?" he asked, noting the natural advantage that comes from being raised in a filmmaking environment.

Ahlawat drew parallels to other professions, noting, "If a child of doctors hears daily, 'you're a doctor's child, so you'll be one too,' it becomes frustrating. It's not their fault." Recalling their time on the set of 'Raazi,' he remembered Bhatt's thorough preparation and dedication. Meanwhile, Ahlawat continues to garner praise for his role in 'Paatal Lok' season 2 and anticipates his appearance in 'Family Man' season 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)