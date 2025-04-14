Daniel Noboa's Historic Victory: Ecuador's New Leader Faces Big Challenges

Daniel Noboa has claimed a historic victory in Ecuador's presidential election, according to preliminary results, despite his main rival, Luisa Gonzalez, demanding a recount. The 37-year-old leader focuses on crime reduction and economic improvement, but also faces challenges like criminal group violence and frequent energy disruptions.

With 90% of the votes counted, National Electoral Council President Diana Atamaint declared the trend in favor of Noboa as irreversible. Gonzalez, however, rejected the results and called for a recount. Addressing her supporters, she insisted, 'We do not recognize the results presented by the National Electoral Council.' Meanwhile, Noboa celebrated with supporters, highlighting the historical nature of his victory by over a million votes.

This election follows a 2023 snap election where Noboa secured a precarious win to complete the term of the previous president. Seeking a four-year term, he aims to continue his efforts against gangs and drug traffickers, which have met with limited success so far. Despite efforts like military deployments and a new maximum-security prison, Ecuador's crime rate remains one of the highest in Latin America.

