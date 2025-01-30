IHCL Expands Heritage Hospitality in Mandawa

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) is set to expand its presence in Rajasthan with the signing of a brownfield SeleQtions hotel in Mandawa, the company announced on Thursday.

As cultural tourism gains popularity, Mandawa's historical appeal enhances its role as a key destination for those exploring the Delhi-Jaipur-Agra circuit. "The growing interest in immersive travel experiences has fueled demand for heritage stays and cultural tourism," stated Suma Venkatesh, IHCL's Executive Vice President for Real Estate and Development.

The IHCL SeleQtions Mandawa hotel will start with 17 keys and plans to extend to 35. This new development will increase IHCL's number of hotels in Rajasthan to 28, including six that are currently under development.

(With inputs from agencies.)