Left Menu

Eddie Murphy Returns to the Screen in 'Blue Falcon'

Eddie Murphy is set to star in 'Blue Falcon', a new film where he plays a retired superspy at his estranged son's wedding. The movie, penned by Chad St. John, reunites Murphy with his archrival. Murphy, an acclaimed actor and singer, continues to take on dynamic roles in film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:21 IST
Eddie Murphy Returns to the Screen in 'Blue Falcon'
Eddie Murphy (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Eddie Murphy, renowned actor and singer, is poised to headline 'Blue Falcon,' Deadline reports. The script, crafted by Chad St. John, follows Murphy as a retired superspy attending his estranged son's wedding, only to encounter his archrival.

The film's production is spearheaded by John Davis from Davis Films, Cliff Roberts of Syndicate Entertainment, and Eddie Murphy Productions, which includes Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster. Known for numerous accolades, Murphy's illustrious career includes multiple award nominations and wins.

Murphy, famous for his stint on 'Saturday Night Live', cemented his movie star status with hits like '48 Hrs.', 'Trading Places', and 'Beverly Hills Cop'. He has continued to captivate audiences with notable roles and is set to reprise voicing Donkey in 'Shrek 5' slated for release in December 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025