Eddie Murphy Returns to the Screen in 'Blue Falcon'
Eddie Murphy is set to star in 'Blue Falcon', a new film where he plays a retired superspy at his estranged son's wedding. The movie, penned by Chad St. John, reunites Murphy with his archrival. Murphy, an acclaimed actor and singer, continues to take on dynamic roles in film.
- Country:
- United States
Eddie Murphy, renowned actor and singer, is poised to headline 'Blue Falcon,' Deadline reports. The script, crafted by Chad St. John, follows Murphy as a retired superspy attending his estranged son's wedding, only to encounter his archrival.
The film's production is spearheaded by John Davis from Davis Films, Cliff Roberts of Syndicate Entertainment, and Eddie Murphy Productions, which includes Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster. Known for numerous accolades, Murphy's illustrious career includes multiple award nominations and wins.
Murphy, famous for his stint on 'Saturday Night Live', cemented his movie star status with hits like '48 Hrs.', 'Trading Places', and 'Beverly Hills Cop'. He has continued to captivate audiences with notable roles and is set to reprise voicing Donkey in 'Shrek 5' slated for release in December 2026.

