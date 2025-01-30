Tragedy Strikes: Young Indian Activist Dies in US Road Accident

Tragedy has struck the family of Mohammed Wajid, a 27-year-old Youth Congress activist from Hyderabad, who was killed in a road accident in the United States this week. The accident occurred about 500 kilometers from Chicago on the night of January 28, Indian time.

Family members of Wajid were informed about the fatal incident on the morning of January 29. Following this devastating news, they have now traveled to the US, as confirmed by Congress leader and former city corporator Shaik Shareef.

Wajid had moved to America approximately six years ago to pursue higher education and maintained a part-time job. A committed member of the NRI Minority Congress Committee in the US, he met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during the latter's visit to America, added Shareef.

(With inputs from agencies.)