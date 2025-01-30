Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Young Indian Activist Dies in US Road Accident

Mohammed Wajid, a 27-year-old Youth Congress activist from Hyderabad, died in a U.S. road accident. The mishap occurred near Chicago. His family, informed on January 29, has left for the US. Wajid, also part of the NRI Minority Congress Committee, pursued higher studies and worked part-time in America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:00 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Young Indian Activist Dies in US Road Accident
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy has struck the family of Mohammed Wajid, a 27-year-old Youth Congress activist from Hyderabad, who was killed in a road accident in the United States this week. The accident occurred about 500 kilometers from Chicago on the night of January 28, Indian time.

Family members of Wajid were informed about the fatal incident on the morning of January 29. Following this devastating news, they have now traveled to the US, as confirmed by Congress leader and former city corporator Shaik Shareef.

Wajid had moved to America approximately six years ago to pursue higher education and maintained a part-time job. A committed member of the NRI Minority Congress Committee in the US, he met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during the latter's visit to America, added Shareef.

(With inputs from agencies.)

