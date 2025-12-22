Italian Probe Unmasks Signal Glitch in Russian Spy Drone Scare
Italian prosecutors have requested the dropping of a case concerning suspected Russian drone flights over an EU space research centre after discovering the interference was caused by a GSM phone signal booster. The false positives led to investigations initially suspecting espionage for terrorist purposes.
- Country:
- Italy
Italian prosecutors have moved to close a case involving suspected Russian drone flights over an EU space research centre, after concluding the alerts were misidentified. The probe determined that 21 reported overflights were attributable to interference from a GSM phone signal booster near the European Joint Research Centre (JRC) in Ispra.
Originally a nuclear site, the JRC has strict no-fly rules. The investigation, spurred by security alerts from the centre, initially focused on potential espionage, but later revealed that the centre's security system was affected by signals from a nearby booster.
A Milan court judge is expected to review the request to drop the case, typically a formality. Accusations of hybrid warfare by Russia are common, although rejected by Moscow. The Ispra JRC, one of the largest European research campuses, engages in various fields of inquiry, including nuclear safety and space.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- prosecutors
- Russian
- drone
- EU
- research centre
- GSM
- signal booster
- Ispra
- espionage
ALSO READ
EU Emphasizes Arctic Security and Sovereignty
K Gowtham: The Unyielding All-Rounder Bids Adieu to Cricket
Bridging Cultures: NMACC and Qatar Museums Unite for Educational Innovation
Europe's Military Boost: A New Era of Conscription and Recruitment
China Raises the Stakes in EU Trade Dispute with Heavy Tariffs on Dairy Imports