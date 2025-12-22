Left Menu

Italian Probe Unmasks Signal Glitch in Russian Spy Drone Scare

Italian prosecutors have requested the dropping of a case concerning suspected Russian drone flights over an EU space research centre after discovering the interference was caused by a GSM phone signal booster. The false positives led to investigations initially suspecting espionage for terrorist purposes.

Updated: 22-12-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian prosecutors have moved to close a case involving suspected Russian drone flights over an EU space research centre, after concluding the alerts were misidentified. The probe determined that 21 reported overflights were attributable to interference from a GSM phone signal booster near the European Joint Research Centre (JRC) in Ispra.

Originally a nuclear site, the JRC has strict no-fly rules. The investigation, spurred by security alerts from the centre, initially focused on potential espionage, but later revealed that the centre's security system was affected by signals from a nearby booster.

A Milan court judge is expected to review the request to drop the case, typically a formality. Accusations of hybrid warfare by Russia are common, although rejected by Moscow. The Ispra JRC, one of the largest European research campuses, engages in various fields of inquiry, including nuclear safety and space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

