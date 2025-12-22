Italian Probe Unmasks Signal Glitch in Russian Spy Drone Scare

Italian prosecutors have moved to close a case involving suspected Russian drone flights over an EU space research centre, after concluding the alerts were misidentified. The probe determined that 21 reported overflights were attributable to interference from a GSM phone signal booster near the European Joint Research Centre (JRC) in Ispra.

Originally a nuclear site, the JRC has strict no-fly rules. The investigation, spurred by security alerts from the centre, initially focused on potential espionage, but later revealed that the centre's security system was affected by signals from a nearby booster.

A Milan court judge is expected to review the request to drop the case, typically a formality. Accusations of hybrid warfare by Russia are common, although rejected by Moscow. The Ispra JRC, one of the largest European research campuses, engages in various fields of inquiry, including nuclear safety and space.

(With inputs from agencies.)