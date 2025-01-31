Netflix Unveils Star-Studded Slate: The Return of Icons

In a significant announcement, Netflix unveiled its highly anticipated international slate of films and series. The lineup includes Guillermo del Toro's new adaptation of "Frankenstein" featuring notable stars such as Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth, alongside a thrilling project with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon called "Rip".

Highlighting the event held at the Egyptian Theatre and live-streamed across 12 countries, Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria emphasized the platform's commitment to diverse storytelling, revealing over 700 million viewers globally. Major series continuations include "Squid Game" and "Stranger Things", with the latter's co-creator Ross Duffer describing it as their 'most ambitious season yet'.

Additional announcements featured new directors like Kathryn Bigelow and expanded partnerships, such as Lena Dunham's creative venture with Netflix. With such a robust and varied program, Netflix continues to establish itself as a leader in global streaming content.

(With inputs from agencies.)