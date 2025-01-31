Left Menu

Netflix Unveils Star-Studded Slate: The Return of Icons

Netflix announced its international slate of films and series, featuring projects by Guillermo del Toro, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and more. Highlights include del Toro's "Frankenstein", "The Old Guard 2", and season finales of top shows like "Squid Game". The announcement was made at a live-streamed event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 00:10 IST
Netflix Unveils Star-Studded Slate: The Return of Icons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Netflix unveiled its highly anticipated international slate of films and series. The lineup includes Guillermo del Toro's new adaptation of "Frankenstein" featuring notable stars such as Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth, alongside a thrilling project with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon called "Rip".

Highlighting the event held at the Egyptian Theatre and live-streamed across 12 countries, Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria emphasized the platform's commitment to diverse storytelling, revealing over 700 million viewers globally. Major series continuations include "Squid Game" and "Stranger Things", with the latter's co-creator Ross Duffer describing it as their 'most ambitious season yet'.

Additional announcements featured new directors like Kathryn Bigelow and expanded partnerships, such as Lena Dunham's creative venture with Netflix. With such a robust and varied program, Netflix continues to establish itself as a leader in global streaming content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025