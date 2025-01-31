Left Menu

Stars Unite for FireAid: A Night of Music and Gratitude

At two star-studded FireAid concerts, artists like Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, and Lady Gaga performed to raise funds for wildfire relief. The events, held in Los Angeles, brought together diverse musical acts to honor firefighters, with proceeds supporting recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dazzling display of artistry and gratitude, some of the biggest names in music gathered last Thursday for two FireAid benefit concerts in Los Angeles, aimed at raising funds for wildfire relief. Highlighting the night were performances by Billie Eilish and a heartfelt thank-you from Stevie Nicks to the brave firefighters who saved her home.

The concerts, held at two venues in Inglewood, brought together artists from different genres and generations to support communities hit hard by recent wildfires, like Pacific Palisades and Altadena. Among the surprise pairings, Eilish shared the stage with Green Day, opening with a spirited duet of "Last Night on Earth."

Lady Gaga closed the show with a piano ballad written for the occasion, while Sting and Stevie Wonder got the audience dancing with "Superstition." Throughout the evening, the crowd showed appreciation for the performers and first responders, all while being reminded of the ongoing relief efforts by videos of fire survivors between performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

