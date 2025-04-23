Blaze Erupts at Kirti Nagar Timber Market, Firefighters Spring into Action

A fire broke out at Delhi's Kirti Nagar timber market on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a swift response from the city's emergency services.

The Delhi Fire Services Department received a fire call at approximately 12:22 PM and promptly dispatched ten fire tenders to the site. The flames originated in a furniture unit within the bustling timber market.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, and the situation is under control as cooling operations continue. Authorities are expected to provide further details as they become available.

