Dahanu Festival: A Vibrant Celebration of Culture and Growth

The third edition of the Dahanu Festival has kicked off in Palghar district, Maharashtra, offering an exciting blend of local food, cultural programmes, and unique products available for purchase.

The event was inaugurated by Maharashtra Forest Minister and Palghar guardian minister Ganesh Naik at Seaview Park. Naik stressed the festival's importance as both a celebration of local heritage and a driver of economic growth. He expressed optimism about the region's development, including the upcoming Vadhvan Port.

With 200 stalls from self-help groups and entrepreneurs, the festival highlights Dahanu's agricultural and cultural richness. The anticipated five lakh visitors will enjoy folk performances, competitions, and workshops, reinforcing Dahanu's emerging status as a cultural and economic hub.

