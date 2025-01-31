Left Menu

Thomas Cook Partners with Moscow in Strategic Tourism Expansion

Thomas Cook (India) has sealed a 24-month strategic partnership with Russia's tourism department to boost travel from India to Moscow and beyond. The collaboration aims to enhance the visibility of Moscow as a travel destination, focusing on leisure and business (MICE) segments, responding to growing Indian traveler demands.

Updated: 31-01-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:37 IST
Thomas Cook (India) announced a two-year strategic alliance with Russia's tourism department to enhance travel between India and Moscow. The partnership, in collaboration with the Moscow Project Office for Tourism and Hospitality Development, seeks to leverage Thomas Cook's and SOTC Travel's strong presence in leisure and MICE sectors.

According to the joint statement, this multi-faceted initiative aims to increase awareness and drive tourism from the Indian market to Moscow and its surrounding areas. This collaboration aligns with the new age Indian traveller's interest in unique destinations and experiences.

Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa of Thomas Cook (India), expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting its potential to foster long-term growth in both tourism and business segments between the two regions.

