Thomas Cook Partners with Moscow in Strategic Tourism Expansion

Thomas Cook (India) announced a two-year strategic alliance with Russia's tourism department to enhance travel between India and Moscow. The partnership, in collaboration with the Moscow Project Office for Tourism and Hospitality Development, seeks to leverage Thomas Cook's and SOTC Travel's strong presence in leisure and MICE sectors.

According to the joint statement, this multi-faceted initiative aims to increase awareness and drive tourism from the Indian market to Moscow and its surrounding areas. This collaboration aligns with the new age Indian traveller's interest in unique destinations and experiences.

Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa of Thomas Cook (India), expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting its potential to foster long-term growth in both tourism and business segments between the two regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)