Aamir Khan Cheers Naga Chaitanya at 'Thandel' Trailer Launch

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made a notable appearance at the bustling trailer launch of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film 'Thandel' in Mumbai on Friday evening. Khan, known for his enamoring screen presence, was warmly received as he arrived to support the cast and crew of 'Thandel'. Dressed impeccably, he joined Chaitanya in front of the cameras, causing a stir among the attending photographers.

The evening was a heartwarming reunion for Khan and Chaitanya, who previously worked together on the 2022 film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. This film marked Chaitanya's debut in Bollywood, expanding his horizons beyond the shadow of his father, the legendary actor Nagarjuna. Captivating snapshots of the duo from the event underscore the mutual respect and camaraderie they share.

'Thandel', featuring Sai Pallavi alongside Chaitanya, is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and prestigiously produced under Bunny Vasu's Geetha Arts banner with Allu Aravind presenting. In an interview with ANI, Naga Chaitanya revealed that the film is inspired by a true story, with his character Raju navigating the treacherous waters as the 'Thandel', or captain of the ship. The narrative unfolds around fishermen mistakenly drifting into Pakistani waters, leading to their capture and imprisonment, infused with a compelling love story. Noteworthy contributions from National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad and editor Naveen Nooli enhance the film's technical prowess, with a scheduled release on February 7, marking Chaitanya and Pallavi's second collaboration following their successful film 'Love Story'.

(With inputs from agencies.)