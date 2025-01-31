Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Weighing Relations with Israel and Palestine Post-Hamas Attack

Former diplomat Navtej Sarna discusses India's delicate diplomatic balance between Israel and Palestine, questioning its sustainability post-Hamas attack. At the Jaipur Literature Festival, Novelist Pankaj Mishra critiques India's shift from its 'moral force' position. The discourse highlights growing Indo-Israel ties and evolving geopolitical dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:46 IST
At the Jaipur Literature Festival, former diplomat Navtej Sarna raised concerns about India's longstanding diplomatic strategy of maintaining a balance between its ties with Israel and support for Palestine, especially in light of the recent October 7 attack by Hamas.

Sarna noted that while India has evolved its policies towards Israel markedly over the past 75 years, recent developments have seen India strengthening diplomatic and defense ties with Israel. However, there are doubts about how long this equilibrium can last, given the complexities of international politics.

Noted author Pankaj Mishra also addressed the session, criticizing India's perceived departure from its historical role as a 'moral force' supporting Palestine. He noted a growing cultural and strategic exchange between India and Israel, which he believes may compromise India's global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

