Revolutionary Packaging: Elevating Kashmiri Handicrafts

The Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) along with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Srinagar has unveiled 36 innovative box prototypes specifically designed to enhance the packaging of Kashmiri handicrafts.

According to IICT Director, Zubair Ahmad, these new packaging solutions are crucial in launching Kashmir's famed handicrafts into international markets. Ahmad highlighted the need for artistic packaging to amplify the unboxing experience and boost the market value of these traditional crafts.

He urged stakeholders in the Kashmir Arts industry to evaluate these prototypes at the Nowshera campus and consider adopting them to stay competitive globally. Among the prototypes are designs for papier mache, shawl, tweed, khatamband, and carpet crafts, focusing on aesthetics, cost-efficiency, and market appeal.

