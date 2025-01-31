Revolutionary Packaging: Elevating Kashmiri Handicrafts
The Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) and NIFT, Srinagar have developed 36 innovative box prototypes to enhance the packaging of Kashmiri handicrafts. This initiative aims to boost sales and market value by providing unique, artistic packaging that appeals to international markets and supports niche craft segments.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) along with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Srinagar has unveiled 36 innovative box prototypes specifically designed to enhance the packaging of Kashmiri handicrafts.
According to IICT Director, Zubair Ahmad, these new packaging solutions are crucial in launching Kashmir's famed handicrafts into international markets. Ahmad highlighted the need for artistic packaging to amplify the unboxing experience and boost the market value of these traditional crafts.
He urged stakeholders in the Kashmir Arts industry to evaluate these prototypes at the Nowshera campus and consider adopting them to stay competitive globally. Among the prototypes are designs for papier mache, shawl, tweed, khatamband, and carpet crafts, focusing on aesthetics, cost-efficiency, and market appeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Women and Transforming Lives: Sabai Grass Handicrafts in Mayurbhanj
Showcasing Uttar Pradesh's Craftsmanship at Maha Kumbh: A Cultural and Economic Boost
Crackdown on Counterfeit Handicrafts in Kashmir
Governor Urges GST Exemption on Handicrafts
Etikoppaka Toys: Craftsmanship in Every Curve