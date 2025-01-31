Left Menu

Krishna-Arjun Podcast Brings Gita Teachings to Youth

The 'Krishna-Arjun' podcast held at the Maha Kumbh's Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan camp aimed to impart Gita teachings to youth. Actor Saurabh Raj Jain shared personal insights, inspiring attendees. The event featured interactive activities, psychological discussions, and concluded with a traditional Holi celebration accompanied by devotional music.

A unique 'Krishna-Arjun' podcast took center stage at the Maha Kumbh's Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan camp on Friday. The event focused on sharing the Gita's teachings with young attendees, addressing their personal challenges.

Actor Saurabh Raj Jain, renowned for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in Star Plus' 'Mahabharata', inspired the youth by sharing his experiences and offering guidance on overcoming life's hurdles.

The podcast, part of the Gita Utsav at Sector 9, featured interactive and psychological discussions led by sadhvis, alongside engaging demonstrations. The celebration concluded with a traditional Braj-style Holi and a stirring 'Hari-kirtan'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

