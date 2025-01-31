Krishna-Arjun Podcast Brings Gita Teachings to Youth
The 'Krishna-Arjun' podcast held at the Maha Kumbh's Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan camp aimed to impart Gita teachings to youth. Actor Saurabh Raj Jain shared personal insights, inspiring attendees. The event featured interactive activities, psychological discussions, and concluded with a traditional Holi celebration accompanied by devotional music.
- Country:
- India
A unique 'Krishna-Arjun' podcast took center stage at the Maha Kumbh's Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan camp on Friday. The event focused on sharing the Gita's teachings with young attendees, addressing their personal challenges.
Actor Saurabh Raj Jain, renowned for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in Star Plus' 'Mahabharata', inspired the youth by sharing his experiences and offering guidance on overcoming life's hurdles.
The podcast, part of the Gita Utsav at Sector 9, featured interactive and psychological discussions led by sadhvis, alongside engaging demonstrations. The celebration concluded with a traditional Braj-style Holi and a stirring 'Hari-kirtan'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ensures Seamless Experience for Devotees at Maha Kumbh Mela
Yogi Adityanath's Command: Elevating Varanasi's Maha Kumbh Experience
BJP's Ravi Kishan and VHP Slam Akhilesh Yadav Over Maha Kumbh Comments
Global Devotion: Maha Kumbh Mela's Universal Appeal
Mass Pilgrim Gatherings and Security Measures at Maha Kumbh Mela