Bridging Borders: Assam-Nagaland Student Exchange for Peace

In a bid to foster peace and unity, students from Assam and Nagaland attended a three-day exchange program titled 'Discovering Neighbours.' The event, organized by the Border Peace Coordination Committee, concluded successfully at Government High School, Tzurangkong.

With participants from both states, the program aimed to bridge historical tensions. The exchange saw students engaging in sports, cultural events, and talent shows, which promoted mutual understanding and camaraderie among the young participants.

Deputy Commissioner Thsuvisie Phoji commended the initiative, emphasizing the need to counter antisocial elements along the border. He encouraged extending such programs across both states, highlighting the importance of shared heritage and promoting unity.

