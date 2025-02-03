Spiritual Waves: The Third 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh this year witnessed a remarkable third 'Amrit Snan' on the festival of Basant Panchami, attracting hundreds of thousands of spiritual seekers globally. The event marked a significant moment with the ash-smeared Nagas and other sadhus from various akharas embarking on their sacred journey towards the Triveni Sangam at dawn.

This ritual held additional gravitas following a tragic stampede during the previous 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya,' which claimed 30 lives and injured 60 others. Thus far, over 33 crore devotees have participated in the ritual, with an expected influx of five crore pilgrims on Monday. In response, the Uttar Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has beefed up security and medical preparedness to ensure a 'zero-error' event.

Following tradition, akharas of the Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen sects performed their holy dips in a pre-determined sequence, amid the spiritual fervor of the fairgrounds. Astrologers highlight this event's auspicious nature, enhanced by a rare celestial alignment known as 'Triveni Yog,' which further heightens the sacredness of the ongoing Kumbh Mela, anticipated only once every 144 years.

