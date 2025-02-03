Left Menu

Saif Ali Khan Returns to Spotlight After Stabbing Incident

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan made his first public appearance post-attack at a Netflix event in Mumbai. Despite the injury, he appeared upbeat while promoting his film 'Jewel Thief'. Saif was stabbed by an intruder last month and is recovering from his injuries. Kareena Kapoor urged media discretion during this challenging time.

Updated: 03-02-2025 18:23 IST
Actor Saif Ali Khan (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood sensation Saif Ali Khan surfaced in public on Monday for the first time since suffering a stabbing attack last month. The 'Hum Tum' star, unmistakably upbeat, graced a Netflix event in Mumbai, capturing attention despite a noticeable black cast on his arm.

During the event, Khan was keen to promote his forthcoming film 'Jewel Thief', expressing gratitude for being able to stand before the public. 'It's very nice to be standing here in front of you...it feels very nice to be here,' he remarked, sharing his enthusiasm for taking part in a heist movie and lauding his co-star Jaideep.

Last month's incident saw Khan attacked by Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who infiltrated the actor's residence with robbery intentions. The confrontation left Saif with stab wounds, necessitating urgent treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

Saif's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, addressed the media following the attack, urging them to respect the family's privacy amidst the intense scrutiny. 'It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family,' she affirmed, requesting a respectful distance from speculation and coverage during their family's recovery.

While expressing gratitude for the concern, Kareena stressed the need for boundaries to ensure their family's safety and healing process, asking for cooperation and understanding during these sensitive times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

