Saif Ali Khan Returns to Spotlight After Stabbing Incident

Bollywood sensation Saif Ali Khan surfaced in public on Monday for the first time since suffering a stabbing attack last month. The 'Hum Tum' star, unmistakably upbeat, graced a Netflix event in Mumbai, capturing attention despite a noticeable black cast on his arm.

During the event, Khan was keen to promote his forthcoming film 'Jewel Thief', expressing gratitude for being able to stand before the public. 'It's very nice to be standing here in front of you...it feels very nice to be here,' he remarked, sharing his enthusiasm for taking part in a heist movie and lauding his co-star Jaideep.

Last month's incident saw Khan attacked by Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who infiltrated the actor's residence with robbery intentions. The confrontation left Saif with stab wounds, necessitating urgent treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

Saif's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, addressed the media following the attack, urging them to respect the family's privacy amidst the intense scrutiny. 'It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family,' she affirmed, requesting a respectful distance from speculation and coverage during their family's recovery.

While expressing gratitude for the concern, Kareena stressed the need for boundaries to ensure their family's safety and healing process, asking for cooperation and understanding during these sensitive times.

