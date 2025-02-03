DERMACON 2025: Pioneering Innovations in Dermatology
DERMACON 2025, the 53rd national conference by the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists, will convene from February 7 to 9 at JECC, Jaipur. It will feature 80 sessions, 12 workshops, and over 600 experts focusing on innovation and collaboration in dermatology.
The 53rd national conference of the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists (IADVL), DERMACON 2025, is set to unfold from February 7 to 9. The Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) will be the stage for this three-day event showcasing dermatology's latest innovations and developments.
Dr. U.S. Agarwal, the DERMACON Organising Chairman, disclosed in a press conference that the conference will encompass an impressive 80 scientific sessions. Additionally, 12 pre-conference workshops will take place throughout February, highlighting significant advancements in dermatology practices.
With participation from over 600 national experts and 21 international faculty members, Organising Secretary Dr. Deepak K. Mathur emphasized that this edition will foster innovation, collaborative efforts, and the growth of clinical practices, thus providing a transformative space for knowledge exchange and professional networking.
