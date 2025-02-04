Juliette Binoche to Lead Cannes 2025 Jury

French actress Juliette Binoche has been appointed as the President of the International Jury for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, The Hollywood Reporter announced. She will succeed Greta Gerwig and is tasked with leading the selection of the coveted Palme d'Or winner.

Reflecting on her new role, Binoche said, "In 1985, I walked up the steps for the first time with the enthusiasm and uncertainty of a young actress; I never imagined I'd return 40 years later in the honorary role of President of the Jury." Her journey began at Cannes with the premiere of 'Rendez-vous,' which marked her significant debut.

Throughout her career, Binoche has been a familiar face at Cannes, collaborating with directors like Michael Haneke, David Cronenberg, and Claire Denis. In 2010, she won the Best Actress award at Cannes for 'Certified Copy.' Her accolades include Best Actress awards from Cannes, Venice, and Berlin, and an Oscar for 'The English Patient.'

Recently, Binoche portrayed Coco Chanel in Apple TV+'s 'The New Look' and reunited with Ralph Fiennes in 'The Return.' She also serves as President of the European Film Academy. The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled from May 13 to May 24, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)