Bhutan's Royal Visit: Strengthening Ties at the Maha Kumbh

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's visit to India featured a significant cultural and diplomatic engagement, as he participated in the Maha Kumbh at Triveni Sangam with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The king, adorned in traditional Bhutanese attire, changed into a saffron kurta and pyjama for the sacred dip.

Accompanying the King were notable figures including Swatantra Dev Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta, and spiritual leader Satua Baba. After the dip, the King paid respects at the Akshayvat and Bade Hanuman Temple, also delving into the Digital Maha Kumbh Experience Centre.

An official statement highlighted detailed discussions on India-Bhutan relations held between the King, CM Adityanath, and Governor Anandiben Patel. The visit capped with cultural performances and is expected to fortify India-Bhutan ties. The Maha Kumbh has drawn millions of devotees, marking its importance in Hindu tradition and international diplomacy.

