Subhash Ghai's Lavish Bandra Apartment Purchase
Bollywood director Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta have purchased an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for Rs 24 crore. The property, part of the 81 Aureate project by MJ Shah Group, spans 4.48 acres and is noted for its luxurious features. The apartment has a spacious carpet area of 4,364 sq ft.
Subhash Ghai, the acclaimed Bollywood director, and his wife Mukta Ghai have invested in a new residence in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West neighborhood, reports suggest.
Square Yards, a real estate consultancy, confirmed the Rs 24 crore purchase, having authenticated the property documents through the Inspector General of Registration. The apartment is a part of the prestigious 81 Aureate project by MJ Shah Group, known for its expansive 4.48-acre estate and opulent 4 BHK accommodations.
This luxurious apartment boasts a carpet area of 4,364 sq ft, providing ample living space. Known for his contributions as a director, producer, actor, and more, Ghai continues to make significant moves both on-screen and in real estate.
