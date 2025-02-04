Left Menu

Subhash Ghai's Lavish Bandra Apartment Purchase

Bollywood director Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta have purchased an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for Rs 24 crore. The property, part of the 81 Aureate project by MJ Shah Group, spans 4.48 acres and is noted for its luxurious features. The apartment has a spacious carpet area of 4,364 sq ft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:13 IST
Subhash Ghai's Lavish Bandra Apartment Purchase
Subhash Ghai
  • Country:
  • India

Subhash Ghai, the acclaimed Bollywood director, and his wife Mukta Ghai have invested in a new residence in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West neighborhood, reports suggest.

Square Yards, a real estate consultancy, confirmed the Rs 24 crore purchase, having authenticated the property documents through the Inspector General of Registration. The apartment is a part of the prestigious 81 Aureate project by MJ Shah Group, known for its expansive 4.48-acre estate and opulent 4 BHK accommodations.

This luxurious apartment boasts a carpet area of 4,364 sq ft, providing ample living space. Known for his contributions as a director, producer, actor, and more, Ghai continues to make significant moves both on-screen and in real estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025