Subhash Ghai's Lavish Bandra Apartment Purchase

Subhash Ghai, the acclaimed Bollywood director, and his wife Mukta Ghai have invested in a new residence in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West neighborhood, reports suggest.

Square Yards, a real estate consultancy, confirmed the Rs 24 crore purchase, having authenticated the property documents through the Inspector General of Registration. The apartment is a part of the prestigious 81 Aureate project by MJ Shah Group, known for its expansive 4.48-acre estate and opulent 4 BHK accommodations.

This luxurious apartment boasts a carpet area of 4,364 sq ft, providing ample living space. Known for his contributions as a director, producer, actor, and more, Ghai continues to make significant moves both on-screen and in real estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)