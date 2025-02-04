Left Menu

Global Peace Summit in UAE: A Call for Harmony

Prominent figures like Kailash Satyarthi and Baba Ramdev will attend the Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit in the UAE. Scheduled for April 12-13, it aims to unite global leaders and launch the 'I Am Peacekeeper' movement, focusing on peace, reconciliation, and justice worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and yoga guru Baba Ramdev are set to grace a global peace summit in the UAE next month. The summit aims to bring together world leaders for discussions on justice, love, and peace.

The event coincides with 2025 being declared the 'Year of Community' by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It will take place under the patronage of Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, with Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, chairman of the 'I am Peacekeeper Movement', announcing April 12-13 as the summit dates.

This summit, titled 'Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit', will feature talks from 72 international speakers, including 10 Nobel Laureates. A significant feature will be the launch of the 'I Am Peacekeeper' movement, aiming to rally 1 million peacekeepers globally by 2025, encouraging worldwide efforts toward peace and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

