Bhutanese King's Diplomatic Dip: Strengthening Ties at Maha Kumbh Mela

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visits India for the Maha Kumbh Mela. The visit underscores the strong bilateral relations between India and Bhutan. Hosted by Uttar Pradesh officials, the King participates in religious rituals at Prayagraj, reinforcing cultural and diplomatic bonds between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:27 IST
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan has made a special visit to India to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs. This visit marks the continuation of the long-standing tradition of high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant religious festival, began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The King partook in the rituals during the festival's third grand 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami, echoing the shared cultural values between the two nations.

Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel hosted a dinner in honor of the King, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied him during the visit. This visit reinforces the unique and cooperative relationship that India and Bhutan share, characterized by mutual respect and admiration.

