Mounting Tensions: Hindu Munnani's Battle for Thiruparankundram Hill

Hindu Munnani members and BJP leaders protested at Palanganatham after the Madras High Court allowed their protest, denouncing a group consuming non-vegetarian food on Thiruparankundram hill. Significant police presence was seen as tensions rose between the ruling DMK and protesting Hindu groups defending the sanctity of the temple site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:53 IST
In an escalating conflict, Hindu Munnani members, along with BJP supporters, staged a significant protest at Palanganatham following the Madras High Court's decision permitting the demonstration. The protest emerged as a response to activities perceived as disrespectful to the sacred Thiruparankundram hill, where non-vegetarian food was consumed, angering Hindu devotees.

Amidst heightened security, with over 4,000 police personnel deployed, the demonstration underscored rising tensions between Hindu organizations and the ruling DMK government. The BJP's state chief, K Annamalai, criticized the government's approach, claiming discriminatory actions intended to stifle expressions of Hindu beliefs and protect the sanctity of religious spaces.

Hindu Munnani state president Kadeshwara Subramaniam was among those detained while attempting to rally at Thiruparankundram. Expressing resistance against imposed restrictions, Subramaniam vowed to continue what he terms as a struggle for cultural and religious freedom, spotlighting the ongoing friction in Tamil Nadu's socio-political landscape.

