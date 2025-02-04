Aamir Khan Hosts Star-Studded Screening of Junaid's Debut Film 'Loveyapa'
Aamir Khan organized a star-studded screening for his son Junaid's debut film 'Loveyapa', attended by legends Dharmendra, Rekha, and others. Junaid stars alongside Khushi Kapoor. The duo shared their experiences being punctual on set. Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Loveyapa' releases on February 7.
Bollywood's celebrated actor Aamir Khan held a grand screening for his son Junaid Khan's debut film 'Loveyapa' on Tuesday evening. The event witnessed the presence of stalwarts like Dharmendra, Rekha, and Shabana Azmi, among others, adding glitz and glamour to the occasion.
Captured in candid moments by photographers, veteran actor Dharmendra appeared jubilant in Aamir's company, with both posing amicably for pictures. 'Loveyapa,' a romantic drama, showcases the budding chemistry between Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the late Sridevi's younger daughter.
Promoting their film vigorously, Junaid and Khushi recently recounted their on-set experiences. Junaid humorously mentioned Khushi's punctuality, expressing how she consistently arrived ahead of the call time, which sometimes irked him. In response, Khushi attributed her early arrivals to a personal habit of anxiety over tardiness. Under Advait Chandan's direction, 'Loveyapa' is slated to hit theaters on February 7.
