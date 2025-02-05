Goa Launches Free Trains for Maha Kumbh Devotees

The Goa government has organized three special trains to ferry devotees from the coastal state to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, free of charge, for the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the first train will depart from Margao railway station on February 6. Subsequent trains are scheduled for February 13 and 21.

Each train will accommodate approximately 1,000 passengers. The Mukhyamantri Dev Darshan Yojana includes complimentary travel and food but requires pilgrims to arrange their own accommodation in Prayagraj.

